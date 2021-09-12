Woman SHG group set up a 10-MT solar-powered cold storage under the Odisha Livelihood Mission of Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar: For the first time in Odisha, a woman SHG group has set up a 10-MT solar-powered cold storage under the Odisha Livelihood Mission of Mission Shakti with an aim to make the rural women self-reliant.

Chandanpur-based Dadhibamanjew Udyog Gosthi with the financial support under Odisha Livelihood Mission of Mission Shakti Department set up the cold storage at an estimated cost of Rs 23 lakh.

District Collector Amrit Ruturaj, on Wednesday inaugurated the unit which will be used to mitigate distress sale of vegetables during peak season.