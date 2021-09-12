Several parts of Odisha on Sunday experienced heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of the State on Sunday experienced heavy rainfall under the influence of a low pressure area over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal which became well-marked, said the Regional Office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here. Moderate rain and thundershowers with one or two very intense spells of rain affected normal life in different parts of the State.

Due to the incessant rains, local inundation and water logging have been reported from several parts of the state including capital Bhubaneswar. Quite a few rivers and rivulets are reportedly swelling due to the heavy rains during the last 12 hours.

The IMD said the low pressure system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha-West Bengal coasts during next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwest wards across north Odisha and north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two to three days. The IMD has issued a Red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at one or two places to occur over the districts of Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh on Monday. The weather office has also issued an Orange warning for the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Jajpur and Bhadrak which will also experience heavy to every heavy rainfall during the same period. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Baleswar till Tuesday.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the seas, which might experience turbulence till the Tuesday next, due to the strong surface winds gusting up to 65 kms per hour, along and off the Odisha coast.