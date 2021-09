Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has achieved one more milestone of vaccinating over 10 lakh people with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

Notably, a total of 22.66 lakh vaccines have been administered in Bhubaneswar. Out of this, 12.63 lakh persons have taken the first dose, while 10.02 lakh people have received both doses in the capital city