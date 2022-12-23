Winter Session of Parliament to adjourn sine die today, six days ahead of the schedule

The Winter Session of Parliament will adjourn sine die today, six days ahead of its schedule. During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha yesterday, when the opposition members were protesting, demanding discussion over the India-China border issue, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, Business Advisory Committee has decided to adjourn the House sine die on Friday.

He said, several important discussions are yet to be taken up along with some bills. He urged the opposition members to allow the House to function.

The session started on 7th of this month and was scheduled to end on 29th December. Earlier, several Opposition leaders had also urged to end the session early in view of Christmas and New Year.