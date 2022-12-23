Isuzu Motors India sets its footprint in Kashmir

New Delhi: Isuzu Motors India, manufacturers of the world-renowned D-MAX pick-ups and SUV range, has set its footprint in Kashmir and inaugurated the ISUZU Authorised Service Centre (ASC) in Baramulla, today.

With strong focus on expanding the reach of its service and customer experience, Isuzu Motors India has appointed its second authorised service partner, ‘Midland Automobiles’. The facility is conveniently located on the National Highway at 1A Sangrama Baramulla Expressway adjacent to Nexa. It is well-equipped with modern tools, genuine parts and lubes and ISUZU trained manpower to offer seamless support to ISUZU customers in the region.

The ASC facility was inaugurated by the senior management from Isuzu Motors India and Midland Automobiles in the presence of company officials and customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Vice President – Service & Customer Relations, External Affairs & PR said, “We are constantly ramping up our service offering across the country in an effort to be closer to our customers. ‘Customer delight’ is at the core of our service operations and we work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our network partners. I wish Midland Automobiles team the very best in their journey with us.”

Mr. Imtiyaz Pandit – Managing Director, Midland Automobiles, said, ““With the growing customer base in the state, we are delighted to open an ‘Authorised Service Centre’ for ISUZU. These exciting range of utility vehicles from ISUZU have become the preferred choice for many in the region, thanks to its versatility, performance and value it offers. We will continue to deliver on our customers’ expectations by providing the right service at all times.” I would like to thank the ISUZU management for giving us the opportunity to serve the customers of Kashmir.”

Midland Automobiles has a well-earned reputation in the automobile service business in the region. Their multi-brand service facility is known for their customer centric service and in giving the best for their customers.

About Isuzu Motors India Pvt. Ltd.

Isuzu Motors India Private Limited (IMI), a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, was established in August 2012. Headquartered in Chennai, the company sells the popular ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross – India’s First Lifestyle and Adventure Pick-up, the Hi-Lander – All-rounder Pick-up and the ISUZU mu-X, premium 7-seater SUV in the personal vehicle segment and variants of ISUZU D-MAX pick-ups – S-CAB and Regular Cab, for the commercial segment. ISUZU vehicles are known for their reliability and performance around the world. Renowned the world-over, ISUZU vehicles are gaining huge significance in the Indian market as well, thanks to the ‘value proposition’ it offers the customers.

Isuzu Motors India manufactures these products at its modern manufacturing plant in Sri City, spread over an area of 107 acres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company began its manufacturing operations in April 2016, with strong focus on quality and commitment to Indian market. In February 2020, Isuzu Motors India commenced the start of its Phase-II operations with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Press Shop facility and engine assembly plant. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Isuzu Motors India is committed to providing products and services of the highest level of quality to ensure customer delight.

The company has dedicated dealer touch-points, conveniently located in 49 locations across the country. The company also operates a Lifestyle Brand Showroom with a Café at Nariman Point, Mumbai. For more information on the company, and its products/services. www.isuzu.in