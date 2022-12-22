Dr Gayatribala Panda Wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2022

Bhubaneswar: Acclaimed Odia poet and writer Dr Gayatribala Panda has been chosen to be conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Award for her poetry collection “Dayanadi”.

Dr Gayatribala Panda will receive the prestigious award and Rs 1 lakh cash award at a special function to be held by Kendra Sahitya Akademi.

Sahitya Akademi, announced its annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 23 languages today. Kendra Sahitya Akademi award-winning poetry collection “Dayanadi” was published in 2017 by Pakhigahara Publishing House. The poetry collection ‘Dayanadi’ for 2022 is based on the Kalinga War. It contains 64 poems including dedication and appendix. Earlier, she won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Youth Award in 2011 for her poetry collection “Gaan”.