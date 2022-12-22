Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt to invite CMs of all states to witness the Hockey World Cup scheduled to start from January 13 at Bhubaneswar & Rourkela.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday afternoon chaired an all party meeting for smooth management of the upcoming FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Presiding over the all-party meeting at the convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan, the Odisha CM sought the cooperation of all political parties for the success of the mega sporting event in the state.

CM Naveen Patnaik announced that the Chief Ministers of all states will be invited to the Hockey World Cup 2023. In his speech, the Chief Minister thanked the Government of India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the cooperation of the Central Government in the preparation of the Hockey World Cup.

He called upon all to work together to make the sporting event a grand success as it is a matter of honour for Odisha as well as the entire country

The leaders of various political parties participated in the discussion and expressed their gratitude for the efforts of the government towards the development of sports. They said that hosting the World Cup for the second time in a row has increased Odisha’s reputation throughout the world.

Attending the meeting, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised the state government for such an arrangement and expressed his opinion that everyone should work together so that 100 Olympians can come out on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the formation of a separate Odisha province in 2036.