Drink From Tap facility extends to 22 cities of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Glad that Drink From Tap facility which supplies 24×7 quality drinkable water directly from the tap has now been extended to 22 cities of Odisha. Water is life & no life on earth can survive without water. Quality water supply has always remained a priority of my govt.

Besides, With 19 other cities partly covered under Drink From Tap and 3 more cities commencing implementation, it’s a matter of great pride that many cities of Odisha are joining the prestigious league of international cities in providing directly drinkable water from taps.