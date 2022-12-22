OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Drink From Tap facility extends to 22 cities of Odisha

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : Glad that  Drink From Tap facility which supplies 24×7 quality drinkable water directly from the tap has now been extended to 22 cities of Odisha. Water is life & no life on earth can survive without water. Quality water supply has always remained a priority of my govt.

Besides, With 19 other cities partly covered under Drink From Tap and 3 more cities commencing implementation, it’s a matter of great pride that many cities of Odisha are joining the prestigious league of international cities in providing directly drinkable water from taps.

