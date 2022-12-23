Cold wave grips North India, dense fog to continue

Cold wave continue to grip northern parts of the country today, as the dense fog engulfs the Indo-Gangetic plains including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold wave and dense fog conditions are likely to continue in most parts of Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab and Haryana, IMD has predicted cold wave conditions and dense fog at isolated places till Sunday.

For Jammu and Kashmir, the weatherman has forecast colder nights over the next couple of days as further fall in the minimum temperature is expected. There is also a possibility of rain or light snowfall in some parts of Kashmir around Christmas.

Meanwhile, in Delhi the minimum temperature is likely to drop to five to six degree Celsius while maximum will be around 20 degrees Celsius during the next few days.