Winners of Trends Raja Rajakumari contest felicitated

Bhubaneswar : Trends, India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail has announced the results of its unique Raja Rajakumari Contest 2023, which added to the gala festivity of popular Raja festival in state of Odisha. – Seyashree Jena from Cuttack wins 1st prize in Trends Raja Rajakumari Reel/Selfie contest, while Suprabha Das from Balasore and Monica Priyadarshini from Nimapada bag 2nd and 3rd prize respectively.

All the six winners of the Raja Rajakumari contest were felicitated in an illustrious Raja Rajakumari Finale event, on Sunday, graced by popular Ollywood star Sivani Sangita graced the occasion as the chief guest and felicitated to the winners.

The one-of-its-kind contest received overwhelming response from across the state with several thousand entries received on the designated website www.trendsrajarajakumari.com.While each participant of this contest received two Raja special discount coupons worth Rs. 500 each, the top three winners won prizes worth of Rs 31,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively for Raja looks contest through selfies & reels. Popular bloggers Sushree Mishra, Subhalaxmi Dikhit, Barsha Priyadarshini are also being selected for special prizes as part of Trends Raja Rajakumari contest and received Rs 10000 cash prize each.

It is worth mentioning here that Trends had curated the 18-days Raja Rajakumari contest from June 1st to June 18th, 2023 with an array of digital and on media activities. Raja is a festival of celebrating womanhood and celebrated with much fanfare, eagerness and enthusiasm by women where they wear new clothes, drool with swings, served good foods, play amusing games and play with folk songs to observe the occasion.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach and connect with consumers in India-right from metros, mini metros to tier-1 and 2 towns and beyond and is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination. It features exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to every occasion and at price that are affordable and seen as high value for money.