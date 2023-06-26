Global Odia investor Biswanath Patnaik conferred with prestigious APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award

New Delhi : Global Odia investor Biswanath Patnaik has been conferred with the prestigious APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award by Topnotch Foundation Delhi as the Most Iconic Business Leader of the Year for his remarkable contribution towards Ethical Investment. Biswanath Patnaik is the Chairman of Finnest Group of Companies and Founder of BNP Venture Capitals, is the same group which had made headlines recently for its investment plan towards setting up of Odisha’s first Hydrogen based EV locomotive manufacturing plant with an investment of around Rs. 450 crores and bio bag manufacturing plant investing Rs. 50 crores in the state.

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Inspirational Award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to their field and have inspired others. The award ceremony took place on June 23, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in the presence of dignitaries including Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerela, Shri Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Cabinet Minister of Heavy Industries GoI, Ms. Mary Kom, Indian Amateur Boxer, Politician and former MP, Rajya Sabha, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of Steel & Rural Development GoI, Shri Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare GoI, Dr. Thakur Raghuraj Singh, Chairman/State Minister of Labour and Employment Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment GoI, Shri Jai Prakash Nishad, MP, Rajya Sabha and Shri Ramdas Tadas, MP, Lok Sabha.

Expressing his gratitude for receiving this prestigious award, Patnaik stated, “It is an immense honour to be recognized with the prestigious APJ Abdul Kalam Inspiration Award in the field of ethical investment. I am deeply humbled by this acknowledgment, and it reinforces my commitment to promoting ethical investment practices and making a meaningful difference in society. I believe that through responsible investment and philanthropy, we can create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.”

Biswanath Patnaik is an accomplished serial entrepreneur, investment banker, legal counsel, and philanthropist. BNP is active across multiple sectors with business interests in Finance, Healthcare, Startups, Solar Energy, renewable Energy, Real Estate, Home Appliances, FinTech, and Manufacturing. Apart from companies in India, through his investments he also has controlling stakes in several companies in London, Warsaw (Poland) Zurich, Singapore, UAE, Mauritius, Ghana He is the Director of Afrinex Clearing House, which is a stock Exchange in Mauritius. Building on his vast network and business experience BNP is overseeing the expansion strategy of these companies in Asia, Middle East, Africa, GCC regions, Japan, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

It should be noted, Biswanath Patnaik, as part of his philanthropic activities recently pledged Rs. 250 crore for the construction of first ever grand Jagnnath Mandir in London which will be established under the guidance of His Highness, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and the Aadya (first and foremost Servitor) of Lord Jagannatha and Shri Jagannatha Temple Managing Committee at Sri Jagannatha Mandir Puri.

Apart from this, Biswanath Patnaik is also a prominent donor to several foundations and NGO’s which deals with education, healthcare and upliftment of orphan girl and underprivileged girl child. He is a regular donor at RBKL which works for the upliftment of poor, tribal and needy children, where he recently donated a huge fund for construction of five floor hostel for the under privileged orphan girls in the memory of his beloved mother. Patnaik is the Chairman of International committee of social action foundation (NGO) based out of Delhi. He has undertaken the yearly cost of 500 underprivileged girl children to give them vocational & nursing education. He is also the major donor of Swaminarayan BAPS Hindu Te, Abu Dhabi and major donor to Vishv Umiya Mata Temple in Gujarat, Shree Jagannatha Temple in London and Iskcon Temple in Mauritius.

With his several start-ups and business investments, BNP has been facilitated multiple times in Parliament of the UK and featured in Economic Times award (2022) award for the best investment Banking category and he was recently felicitated with ‘Pride of the Nation’ honour in ‘Emerging Investment Banking’ category. Patnaik has been featured in several Top International Magazines like Top ‘10 Unstoppable Business Leaders’ of 2022 and in Forbes achiever’s world with several Social Awards. Patnaik was felicitated with ‘Mahatma Gandhi Saman’ at the House of Commons, British Parliament, Westminster, London.

Topnotch Foundation is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing ratings, research and analysis services. The organisation has been providing state of the art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes.