Win bumper prizes worth lakhs everyday with Jio Cricket Play Along!

Bhubaneswar: After a long break, as IPL has resumed from 19th September, Jio Cricket Play Along is back with exciting features and a rewarding experience. Play along with your favorite cricket teams on your Smartphone and JioPhone to win big every day.

Just enter the game every day and win ‘Daily Rewards’. Play fortune teller and predict the score for the entire over with ‘Ball by Ball’. Earn double points for every right prediction by turning on ‘Powerplay’ for the next three overs! Express your feelings during the match using ‘sticker chat’.

Win rewards along the way with each ‘Daily Challenge’. Complete all the challenges and stand a chance to take home the bumper prize! And this time, users get a chance to earn extra points and take a step closer to win Season’s Bumper prize by simply watching ads with ‘Watch and Earn’ – Watch ads and climb up the leaderboard!

Besides, users can also make their very own fantasy team of players that they love with ‘Super Squad’. They can also participate in polls and quizzes throughout the game and access scores, match schedules, results and more.

Like all previous seasons, Jio Cricket Play Along has introduced lots of exciting prizes for the users this time as well. All users have to do is complete 7 easy challenges to get eligible for the Bumper prize of the match.

Every match users can win prize amount ranging from ₹1000 to ₹10000 which can be redeemed in any of the following Reliance Retail subsidiaries – Reliance Jewels, Digital, Fresh, SMART, Trends, Footprint, JioMart. Users can buy a variety of items like TV, Smart Phones, Laptop, kitchen Appliances, Gold, groceries and much more using the winning amount! Not only this, 1-year and 3-month Jio recharge plans along with lots of Jio data prizes like 1GB, 2GB data is also up for grabs every day.

3 lucky winners will also win the bumper prize of the season worth ₹50000.

Users can start playing on JioEngage by simply downloading the MyJio or JioTV app on your smartphone and the JioCricket app on your JioPhone. Both Jio users as well as non-Jio users can play the game. Win big this cricket season – as #KhelAbhiBaakiHai