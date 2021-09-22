Odisha and Andhra Pradesh border dispute : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct bilateral discussions with Odisha

Bhubaneswar : In view to resolve the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh border dispute, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought the personal intervention of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy , here on Wednesday.

The Union Minister appealed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold a bilateral discussion with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to lay the broad parameters of future roadmap to address the border dispute issue between the two states, which started with a short fight in the 20 odd villages in Kotia Gram Panchayat in Pottangi Block of Koraput District have unfortunately now spread to other border villages in Gajapati district.

He also said that it is very clear that settling boundary issues have always been a lengthy process and has required involvement of a mature political leadership at the highest levels, based on mutual trust and cooperation between the states.

Further, there is need to have discussions between the two states and armed police forces deployed in the disputed villages should be called -off immediately and also cases registered against local representatives and government officials registered with police in both the states so be withdrawn, he added.