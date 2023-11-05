InternationalNationalNepal

WFP dispatched 5 MT of ready-to-eat prepositioned food from the Humanitarian Staging Areas -to quake survivors in Jajarkot & WestRukum, Nepal

By OdAdmin

WFP dispatched 5 MT of ready-to-eat prepositioned food from the Humanitarian Staging Areas -to quake survivors in Jajarkot & WestRukum yesterday. The HSAs across #Nepal are a crucial part of emergency relief operations run by the Govt, the UN & other partners.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.