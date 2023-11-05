PM seeks blessings of Acharya Shri Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj in Chhattisgarh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today sought the blessings of Digambara Jain Acharya Shri Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at a Jain temple in Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji at the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh.”