PM seeks blessings of Acharya Shri Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj in Chhattisgarh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today sought the blessings of Digambara Jain Acharya Shri Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj at a Jain temple in Chhattisgarh.
The Prime Minister posted on X:
“Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji at the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh.”
Feeling blessed to receive the blessings of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji at the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/wNfvbbwfKH
