Renowned Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Stunning Sand Sculpture to Celebrate Virat Kohli’s 35th Birthday

Puri, Odisha, November 5, 2023 – In a heartwarming tribute to Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, celebrated sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik unveiled a magnificent 7-foot-high sand sculpture on the pristine shores of Puri Beach in Odisha. This exceptional creation marked the occasion of Virat Kohli’s 35th birthday, celebrated on Sunday.

Wishing @imVkohli a very very happy birthday & many more successful years with heaps of runs coming off his bat!

My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/439ofckLYz — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 5, 2023

Sudarsan Pattnaik painstakingly crafted a lifelike sand replica of the former Indian cricket team captain inside the iconic Eden Garden. The intricately detailed sculpture included 35 sand bats and even some cricket balls, skillfully fashioned from approximately 5 tonnes of sand. Students from Pattnaik’s Sand Art Institute enthusiastically joined him in this artistic endeavor.

Happy birthday to the incredible cricket icon @imVkohli , a legend in every format of the game, my SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/hCYgsNnfio — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 5, 2023

Expressing his admiration and best wishes for Virat Kohli, Sudarsan Pattnaik said, “I wish Virat Kohli on his birthday through my sculpture and best of luck to the entire cricket team for the World Cup.”

Virat Kohli’s birthday celebration coincides with India’s remarkable performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team has been in outstanding form, winning all seven of their previous matches and securing the top position in the World Cup standings.

India’s impressive run began with a thrilling victory over Australia, followed by successful matches against Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka. In their upcoming match, the Men in Blue will face off against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, offering them a golden opportunity to continue their winning streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

The nation celebrates Virat Kohli’s birthday and wishes the Indian cricket team success in their quest for World Cup glory, buoyed by Sudarsan Pattnaik’s incredible sand sculpture paying tribute to the cricketing legend.