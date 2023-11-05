India Advances to Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Final with a 2-0 Win Over Korea

Ranchi, [5 November] – In a nail-biting semi-final showdown at the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, India displayed their prowess and determination by securing a place in the championship game with a commanding 2-0 victory over Korea. The thrilling contest took place at the Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Marang Gom on Saturday.

𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒! Khelte hum ekdum powerful hai, aur ab jeet ek kadam dur hai.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/J8ltho0pP5 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 4, 2023

The action commenced in the 11th minute of the first quarter when India’s Salima Tete exhibited her exceptional skills, breaking through Korea’s resilient defense and notching an impressive field goal. India further solidified their lead in the 19th minute when Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke converted a penalty corner into another goal. With a 2-0 advantage at halftime, India managed to maintain their stronghold throughout the second half, leaving both teams unable to alter the scoreline.

The match witnessed India being awarded six penalty corners, while Korea received three opportunities. This pivotal victory has propelled India into the championship game, where they will vie for the title against Japan on Sunday. Simultaneously, the battle for the third-place position will see Korea facing off against China.

In the other semi-final encounter, Japan emerged victorious in a closely contested match against China. China initially took the lead with a field goal by Tiantian Luo in the 11th minute. However, Japan swiftly equalized the score at 1-1 when Kana Urata skillfully converted a penalty corner into a field goal in the 34th minute. In the 44th minute, Miyu Suzuki sealed Japan’s place in the final by converting yet another crucial penalty corner, securing a 2-1 victory.

The stage is set for an intense showdown in the final as India and Japan prepare to battle for the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title, promising an exhilarating culmination to this prestigious tournament.