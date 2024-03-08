Wardwizard Innovations Dispatches 2,018 Units of Electric Two-Wheelers in February 2024

Vadodara, 07th March 2024: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheelers under the brand ‘Joy e-bike’ and three-wheelers under the brand ‘Joy e-rik’ in India, has reported impressive growth in February 2024. The company witnessed a remarkable 112% increase in sales of its electric two-wheelers compared to the previous year, dispatching 2,018 units in February 2024, a significant rise from 953 units in February 2023. Additionally, the company sold 11 electric three-wheelers in February 2024.

Speaking on the sales performance and deliveries, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, said, “In February 2024, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited experienced an exciting beginning with a remarkable 112% increase in sales compared to the previous year. This achievement reflects our commitment to excellence and our ambition to transform the electric vehicle sector. Electric vehicles are evolving from optional to indispensable, highlighting the urgency for sustainable mobility solutions. Through our ‘Joy e-bike’ brand, we persist in innovating and empowering communities towards a greener, more sustainable future in transportation. We are strategically expanding our operations to serve both domestic and international markets, further solidifying our position as a key player in the electric vehicle industry.”

In another major milestone, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited crossed more than 100,000 electric two-wheeler sales in India. The company further rolled out its 100,000th unit, Mihos, from its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Vadodara to mark the achievement.

Beyond the impressive sales figures in the month of February 2024, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited showcased its commitment to innovation at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. At the expo, the company unveiled the concept of its first hydrogen-powered electric two-wheeler and showcased its current product line-up, including high and low-speed models and the electric three-wheeler under the brand name ‘Joy e-rik.’ Furthermore, the ‘Joy e-bike’ brand received the prestigious “Rising Brands of Asia 2023-24 Award” at the Global Business Symposium (GBS) held in Dubai, UAE, in recognition of its efforts to revolutionize India’s mobility landscape.