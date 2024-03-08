TPCODL Commemorates 185th Birth Anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata and Ethics Week Closing Ceremony

Bhubaneswar: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, celebrated the 185th birth anniversary of its esteemed founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, alongside the closing ceremony of Ethics Week on March 3rd, 2024, at the Management Development Centre in Bhubaneswar and across all Circle, Division & allied offices of TPCODL.

Ethics Week celebrated from February 26th to March 3rd, honouring J N Tata’s legacy, emphasizing his pioneering spirit and commitment to ethics. The event began with a ceremony of garlanding Shri Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata and lamp-lighting led by the CEO, Senior Leadership Team, employees, and employee wards.

Ethics pledge was taken, where participants vowed to uphold the Tata values of ethics in business. A video message from Ethical Heroes was played, showcasing incidents where ethical behaviour was upheld in the workplace, setting examples for all.

Further highlighting the importance of ethics and sustainability, a promotional video titled ‘Duniya Apne Havale’ by Tata Power was screened, followed by the introduction of Tata Power’s sustainability champion, ‘Globey’, aimed at promoting the message ‘Sustainable is Attainable’.

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO and Principal Ethics Officer said, “Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata’s visionary steps laid the groundwork for the Tata Group to emerge as one of the largest global conglomerates. It is imperative for individuals and Tata employees to align themselves with the Tata ethical value system, maintaining ethical conduct both privately and publicly”.

Senior leadership members also shared their perspectives on the importance of ethics in business, highlighting the legacy and values instilled by J N Tata. Chief Ethics Counsellor and Head of Business Excellence, Mr. Ajit Maleyvar, emphasized the significance of Ethics Week and Founder’s Day, introducing initiatives like ‘Dwidha Upare Charcha’ to create awareness of the Tata Code of Conduct and Tata Value System.

The event ended with a Rewards and Recognition ceremony, honouring 30 awardees for promoting ethics, integrity and accountability at TPCODL.

Founder’s Day was celebrated company-wide at TPCODL, featuring a week-long event promoting ethics and values. Additionally, Deloitte conducted a training session on Whistle-Blower Policy and Ethics helpline.