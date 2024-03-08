Tata Steel receives the Golden Peacock National Training Award 2024

Mumbai, March 7, 2024: Tata Steel has been declared the Winner of the prestigious Golden Peacock National Training Award for the year 2024. The announcement comes as a recognition of Tata Steel’s commitment to excellence in learning and development, setting a benchmark for the industry. Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are now regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide.

Expressing her gratitude, Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: “This accolade reinforces our relentless pursuit of excellence in learning and development. At Tata Steel, we believe in nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning, ensuring that our workforce is equipped with the skills and competencies needed to navigate the challenges of today’s dynamic business environment. This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team.”

Tata Steel places great importance on the continual development of human resources at all levels and takes responsibility for the professional and career growth of all its employees. Future skills & competencies aligned with the long-term strategies of the organisation are given equal focus, along with the skills/competencies required at present. Considering the varying needs of different sets of workforces, a multi-dimensional approach has been taken by the Company which is manifested through various frameworks & processes.

Some of Tata Steel’s learning and development initiatives include the School of Excellence for enhancing expertise, evening diploma programmes to support employees’ career aspirations, and upskilling and multiskilling programmes for contract employees to enhance skilled manpower on the shop floor. To address transformative technological shifts in manufacturing processes, the organisation has introduced an AI-enabled learning experience platform incorporating a dynamic blend of self-paced learning modules & journeys, virtual reality-based plant walkthroughs, process simulations, and other learning tools, enriching its learning pedagogy.

The award ceremony, took place at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Abu Dhabi (UAE) on March 5, 2024, during the “Institute of Director’s (IOD) 2024 UAE Global Convention – 31st World Congress on Leadership for Business Excellence and Innovation”. His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, Hon’ble Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Govt. of UAE, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE presented the award to Tata Steel.