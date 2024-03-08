Kathmandu: Cross-border transactions between India and Nepal is now live; UPI is now accepted in Nepal. This follows a tie-up between the National Payments Corporation of India International Payments (NIPL) and Nepal’s largest payment network Fonepay Payment Service in September last year.

The NPCI on Friday announced that Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is now live in neighbouring Nepal. UPI users can scan QR codes to make payments to Nepalese merchants, an official statement said.

In its first phase, the partnership will enable Indian consumers to make instant, secure, and convenient UPI payments across various business stores in Nepal by using UPI-enabled apps, the statement said. In its initial phase, this partnership allows Indian consumers to make instant, secure, and convenient UPI payments at various business establishments in Nepal using UPI-enabled apps. Merchants affiliated with the Fonepay Network can readily accept UPI payments from Indian customers.