Nitin Gadkari approves Rs. 2281.10 crore for widening and strengthening of National Highways in Tamil Nadu

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said, in Tamil Nadu, a substantial allocation of Rs. 1376.10 crore has been approved for the widening of the existing 2-Lane Paved Shoulder from Tiruvallur to the Tamil Nadu/Andhra Pradesh border section of National Highway-716. This transformation to a 4-lane configuration with paved shoulders in Thiruvallur district spans 43.95 Km under Package-1.

He said, the development aims to establish a fully access-controlled corridor, integral to a significant route connecting the sacred cities of Tiruthani and Tirupathi.

In another post, he said, in Tamil Nadu, an allocation of Rs. 905.00 crore has been approved for enhancing the alignment of the 6.6 Km long Thoppur Ghat Section of National Highway in Dharmapuri & Salem districts.