WardWizard expands global footprints; Partners with first-ever dealership in Nepal

Vadodara : Expanding its green footprint globally, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd. (BSE Code: 538970) – one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy E-bike’ has signed up an agreement with one of the oldest and leading Automobiles Distributor of Nepal, The Mahabir Automobiles.

Committed to strengthen green mobility across the world with its advanced electric vehicles, the company has commenced its operations here in partnership with Nepal’s leading distributor and dealer for major automobiles brands, Mahabir Automobile.

The proposed dealership is spread over in an area of more than 2000 sq. ft. the state-of-the-art dealership and workshop provides unrivalled sales, aftersales services and spares operations to the customers. The workshop is further equipped with latest technology and new age components to address customer needs and provide best customer experience. The dealership will be strategically located at TEKU, Kathmandu. Mahabir Automobiles is also looking forward to start its Joy E Bike Distribution Tie up with a Dealership Showroom in Biratnagar, Nepal.

Speaking on the global expansion, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, WardWizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “Taking WardWizard to a new country is an exciting and proud moment for us, this will also help our country adding to meet their export goals. The Southeast Asian market holds strategic importance in Wardwizard’s global expansion plans and we were receiving multiple queries from Nepal as the country is working to strengthen green mobility just like India. Considering it as an opportunity to promote ‘Made in India’ products globally, we have established our first-ever touchpoint in the region with the leading local partner. As the demand for electric two-wheelers is growing, we will continue to develop and expand in the future as well.”

Joy E-bike’s comprehensive product range in the region includes two-wheelers from low to high-speed segments, including the Wolf, Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu, Gen Next Nanu+, Glob, etc.