Industry seeks extension of timeline for ban on DG sets in NCR

New Delhi : With the deadline of the ban on diesel gen-sets (DG sets) and shifting to piped natural gas (PNG) generators closing in, the Confederation of Indian Industry requested the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR & Adjoining Areas to reconsider direction 54 (Similarly directions- 55, 56 and 57 in other NCR areas) to address the practical challenges being faced while complying with the order.

In an official representation made to the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, CII, on behalf of industry members of Delhi NCR, has suggested that the timeline for total adoption of converting to PNG/CNG or dual hybrid technology and retrofitting emission control devices be extended to a minimum time of 1 year.

Mr Rohit Relan, Chairman, CII Haryana & CMD, Bharat Seats Ltd said, “As an advocate of a sustainable circular economy, CII commends the initiative of transitioning toward clean fuel technology for a sustainable, pollution-free environment. However, very few factories have been able to shift to PNG-based generators, as a comprehensive pipeline network is still underway and supply to units is limited to a few industrial areas in Delhi NCR. Besides, there is an acute shortage of dual fuel kits and RECDs, which is posing to be a big challenge for manufacturing units. Missing norms for retrofitted dual fuel kits may further pose safety challenges. Industry, especially MSMEs, are stretched thin to mitigate the losses from the pandemic due to added capital investment. Thus, huge installation costs also add to the list of major deterrents for the execution of these orders.”

Sharing the industry’s viewpoints to tackle the problem, Mr Madhav Singhania, Chairman, CII Delhi & Deputy MD & CEO, JK Cement Limited said “Relaxations are a must under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) till appropriate affordable technology becomes available for all manufacturing units alike. The need of the hour is for States to ensure 24×7 power supply to industrial areas, which will automatically reduce the dependence of units on DG Sets. Moreover, a robust gas distribution infrastructure will ensure eagerness among units to convert DG Sets to Hybrid Mode. We urge the CAQM to relook its order and give more time to Industry until the requisite ecosystem has been established for the industries to comply with the norms prescribed.”

“Guidelines of CAQM directly impact the Construction and Real Estate sector. Under GRAP, construction activities come to a halt when air quality deteriorates. As a result, the industry faces financial constraints thereby causing high attrition among the workforce, ultimately stalling projects, and impacting the economy. A better strategy is required to address this challenge,” said Mr Harsh V Bansal, Convenor, CII Delhi Sub-committee on Real Estate, Urban Development and Infrastructure.

As per the order dated 8 February 2022, it will be illegal in NCR to use generator sets fuelled by diesel from 1 October 2022, according to directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ahead of the winter pollution season. The existing DG Sets must be converted in Hybrid/Dual Fuel mode (with 70% gas-based fuel and 30% Diesel) and such DG Sets will also be required to be equipped with Retrofitted Emission Control Devices (RECD). Alternatively, only CNG/PNG Gensets are to be used by the industrial units w.e.f. 1 October 2022.