Voting begins for Dhamnagar by-poll

Bhubaneswar : Amidst tight security arrangements voting process for the Dhamnagar assembly constituency has started today and a total of 252 booths have been set up for the by-poll, of which 15 are medical booths and five are pink booths.

Besides, the voting process that began at 7 am will continue till 6 pm.

Notably, three major political parties BJP, BJD and Congress candidates are competing with two independent candidates in the election campaign. Voters of Dhamnagar will decide the fate of BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj, BJD candidate Abanti Das, Congress candidate Baba Harekrushna Sethi, Independent candidate and former MLA Rajendra Das and Pabitra Mohan Das.