CM Naveen Patnaik says, Happy that Jal Sathi- a #5T initiative launched 3 years ago on pilot basis is today managing urban water supply in the entire state

Bhubaneswar : Decentralisation and community partnership are the two eyes of Odisha model of urban governance and our Jal Sathis represent both. Happy that Jal Sathi- a #5T initiative launched 3 years ago on pilot basis is today managing urban water supply in the entire state.
They act as a bridge between water supply authorities and the people bringing trust in water supply representing “Quality and Dependency”. They contribute to significant improvements in metering, user charges collection, and eliminating illegal connections.
As of now, as many as 740 Jal Sathis are managing 8.4 lakh consumers and water charges to the tune of ₹ 67 Cr have been collected. Odisha is the only state in the entire country to achieve 100 percent House connections in 85 out of 114 cities.
Following its success, Odisha Govt has decided to partner with @mission_shakti groups in property tax collection in all the urban areas. This will increase the revenue collection of the ULBs as well as empower the #MissionShakti groups with more economic opportunities.
#DrinkFromTap is providing directly drinkable water round the clock adhering to international quality has been nationally & internationally acclaimed for replication. Odisha’s #DrinkFromTap and Jal Sathi are now included as part of AMRUT 2.0 for implementation in all the states.
Today, #JagaMission and #DrinkFromTap Mission have become success stories which is possible with the community partnership initiatives such as Jal Sathi. We are proud of our Jal Sathis and other #MissionShakti groups partnering with the Government in various programmes.
Empowering community partnership in governance will result in improved citizens’ participation and improved quality of governance and will ultimately lead to #EmpoweredOdisha.