Odisha reports 22 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 22 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd Nov
New Positive Cases: 22
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 13
Local contacts: 9
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Cuttack: 4
3. Deogarh: 2
4. Jajpur: 2
5. Jharsuguda: 1
6. Kendrapada: 1
7. Khurda: 3
8. Sambalpur: 1
9. Sonepur: 1
10. Sundargarh: 5
11. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 33
Cumulative tested: 33860218
Positive: 1336217
Recovered: 1326728
Active cases: 233