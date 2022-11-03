Odisha reports 22 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 22 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd Nov

New Positive Cases: 22

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 13

Local contacts: 9

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Cuttack: 4

3. Deogarh: 2

4. Jajpur: 2

5. Jharsuguda: 1

6. Kendrapada: 1

7. Khurda: 3

8. Sambalpur: 1

9. Sonepur: 1

10. Sundargarh: 5

11. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 33

Cumulative tested: 33860218

Positive: 1336217

Recovered: 1326728

Active cases: 233