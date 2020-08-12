Volvo Car India introduces ‘Freedom from Hassle’ on XC40

Bhubaneswar: It is now easier to buy an XC40 T4 R-Design as Volvo Car India today introduced ‘Hassle-Free Offer’ on the award-winning luxury SUV. Volvo XC40 is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39.90 lakh, but under ‘Hassle-Free Offer’ customers can buy the car at a special offer price of Rs. 36.90 lakh and receive complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh as well.

With this offer, Volvo Car India is augmenting the buying experience of customers as they can simply walk into their nearest showroom and buy the car without the feeling of missing out on a better offer at another showroom of the company. The offer provides freedom to customers from the hassles of a complex buying process and makes it completely transparent for customers as well as dealers.

The offer marks the spirit of India’s freedom, as it gives freedom from hassles to customers. India celebrates 74th Independence Day on August 15.

“We want to create an ecosystem where our customers can focus on technology and comfort features of XC40 without worrying about the price. Hassle-Free Offer does that seamlessly by smoothing out their buying experience,” says Charles Frump, Managing Director – Volvo Car India.

Related

comments