Virtual Tour of the Outdoor Display of Lanjia Saora House at Odisha State Tribal Museum

Bhubaneswar: The ST & SC Development Department has taken up a virtual tour of Odisha State Tribal Museum on every Sunday. This Sunday, the visitors can visit the Outdoor Display of Lanjia Saora House at Odisha State Tribal Museum by opening Facebook and Twitter Pages @stscdev, @scstrti said Prof.(Dr.) A. B.

Ota, Director, SCSTRTI.

The Lanjia Soara house is a single-room dwelling. At one end a high wooden platform is used to store grain. Below it is the hearth and small shrine. On the opposite end is ‘Idital’, a ritual painting made to appease various spirits.

The mortar is placed at the doorway. The pigsty and fowl pen are located under the verandah. The visitors can visit both Indoor and Outdoor house of Lanjia Saora.

‘Idital’ is a ritual painting of the Saora community. ‘Idital’ painting are made using rice powder on a background of red-oxide. There are sixty-two types of ‘Idital’, each for a specific occasion or ritual. The ‘Idital’ is now being reproduced on paper and canvas for sale as souvenirs.

