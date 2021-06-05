Tata Steel celebrates ‘World Environment Day’ at Joda

Joda : In line with the theme declared by the United Nations of Ecosystem Restoration, Tata Steel observed the World Environment Day at Joda on Saturday.

Keeping in mind, the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the day was marked by symbolical plantation drives at Joda East Iron Mine, Khondbond Iron Mine, Ferro Alloys Plant and Bichakundi Manganese Mines in order to avoid social gathering.

On the occasion, 600 saplings were planted across locations. Apart from this, a poster making poster-making competition on ecosystem restoration for students of Khondbond School was organised.

Tata Steel Foundation also organised a beeline of activities on the day that started with plantation of 320 saplings across Joda and peripheral villages including Azad Basti, Bachu Hutting, Uli Hutting, Bichakundi, Joribar, Khondbond and Guruda village. To promote sustainability among the youth, Tata Steel Foundation also organised a drawing competition among the youth of Khondbond village in which 25 youths of the village participated.

It may be noted here that the celebrations would continue throughout the month of June, which is being observed as ‘Sustainability Month’ across Tata Steel. The Company will be launching multiple initiatives, projects, awareness campaign, webinar and online quizzes during the sustainability month where a single message namely #RestoreTodayforTomorrow will dominate all communication programs.