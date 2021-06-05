JNPT celebrates World Environment Day 2021

Mumbai: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s premier container port observed World Environment Day with great enthusiasm and vehemence. JNPT Chairman Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, administered Environmental Pledge to Port Employees, followed by a short video on the theme of “Ecosystem Restoration.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT said, “JNPT constantly looks for eco–friendly options, in the port’s endeavor to be a Green Port. It is important for every business house to be aware of their duties towards the environment. I urge and encourage all our employees and stakeholders to work hand-in-hand towards the goal of keeping JNPT a socially conscious organization, committed to the environment.”

As part of the Environment Day, JNPT carried out a plantation drive led by Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, and Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPT along with HoDs for a greener and sustainable future. At the plantation drive, 500 saplings of Peepal, Karanj, Vad, Ashok, Palm, Gulmohar, Neem were planted.

The port also organized Solid Waste Management Awareness Training for neighboring Sarpanch and Grampachayat Members of Jaskhar, Sonari, Karal, and Sawarkhar at the Solid Waste Facility of JNPT. And an Environmental Awareness Training session was organized for JNPT Employees, Terminal Operators, and Tank Farm Operators through IIT Madras.

JNPT has initiated various environmental upgrades and Green Port Initiatives like Sewage Treatment Plant, Shore Power Supply to Tugs/Port Crafts, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station, Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Facility, E-RTGC, Oil Spill Response (OSR) facilities, E-Toilets at Wharf area & Electric Cart. JN Port has also installed Solar Panels of around 822 KW on the rooftops of the public buildings of JNPT and has also switched to LED lights at the Port area to lower energy consumption & decrease carbon footprint. JNPT is also conducting a sustainability study through TERI for communication of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. In addition, the Port also regularly conducts seminars and knowledge sessions to raise awareness on various aspects of quality and health of Ports wherein the environment plays a critical role.

Coming together for a cleaner and greener tomorrow, JNPT has been implementing proper cleaning for all its facilities on a regular basis. JNPT will continue to work towards building a clean and Sustainable Port. JNPT not only aims to obtain economic efficiencies but also focuses on ecological and social stability. Thus environmental protection will continue to be an integral part of JNPT’s planning and operations.