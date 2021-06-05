Gangavaram Port celebrates World Environment Day 2021

Vizag: Gangavaram Port Limited, India’s deepest and multi-purpose port celebrated World Environment Day by initiating a weeklong Green Belt development initiative at the port premises. Embracing the World Environment Day 2021 theme of ‘Ecosystem Restoration’, awareness programs were organized for the staff along with a massive plantation drive to restore and recreate the green surroundings.

Gangavaram Port has taken up Miyawaki’s method of plantation in one-acre land and has planted more than 5000 saplings with different types of species. In the face of present climate change challenges Miyawaki system helps in building sustainable long-standing multi-layered forests which sets up an equilibrium to persevere the ecosystem. Apart from the plantation drive the teams also conducted Pond cleaning and Beach cleaning activities to create a pollution-free and sustainable environment. The Port also maintains an in-house nursery with nearly 1 lakh saplings of different varieties of the avenue, fruit-bearing & ornamental plants, and is continuously focusing on developing a green belt for the neighboring villages.

The program was attended by Sri G.J.Rao, Executive Director, Sri Sambasiva Rao, CEO, Sri. V. Janardhan Rao, COO, Sri. C.S. Raju, Director (S&P), Smt. Dr. D. Jyothi, Vice President (Environment), Mr. Devendra Thakar, Head Techno – Commercial and Mr. Avinash Patel, Head Finance along with key staff members from the port. Keeping in mind the Covid pandemic all the activities were low-key and were conducted by following all social distancing protocols.

According to the United Nations Organization (UNO), The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021–2030 was conceived as a means of highlighting the need for greatly increased global cooperation to restore degraded and destroyed ecosystems, contributing to efforts to combat climate change and safeguard biodiversity, food security, and water supply. Ecosystem restoration is not only about recovering but also conserving healthy ecosystems. This year’s World Environment Day comes with a resolve to reverse the damage and to reimagine and recreate a greener future by restoring nature for a better world.