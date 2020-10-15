Virgin Atlantic launches flying from India to Manchester

New Delhi: Virgin Atlantic announced that it will be launching services from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester as the airline ramps up flying from its home in the north of England.

Flying three times a week from Mumbai to Manchester beginning in December and twice weekly from Delhi starting in January, these new services will go on sale on 20th October and will complement the airline’s existing services from Mumbai and Delhi to London Heathrow.

With over 16 million Indians living outside of the country and 500,000 living across the north of England, India has the world’s largest diaspora. These new services will open up over 130,000 seats between India and Manchester and aim to respond to the large, fast-growing demand to visit friends and relatives as well as capturing demand for business and leisure travel to the region as global economies gradually recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as flying customers, Virgin Atlantic will offer a fast, efficient cargo service presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import goods such as fresh produce, pharmaceuticals and textiles between prime markets in the UK, US and India.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic commented: “We’re delighted to launch new flying from our home in the north in Manchester. India boasts the largest foreign-born population in the UK and we’re anticipating that post Covid-19, the demand to travel home to visit loved ones will increase.

“Following the relaunch of services from Heathrow to Mumbai and Delhi in September 2020, these new services from Manchester represent our continued investment in India. Both Mumbai and Delhi are popular year-round destinations, and we look forward to welcoming travellers from the North and Midlands onboard as demand for leisure and business travel gradually increases to the region.’’

Alex McEwan, Country Manager – India at Virgin Atlantic said: ‘‘We are excited to welcome passengers onboard Virgin Atlantic services from Delhi and Mumbai to Manchester for the very first time. Manchester is our home in the North of England and is positioned as a fantastic hub for onward travel. We are the only airline operating these routes to Manchester direct and passengers can enjoy the same fantastic customer service that we have offered from India to Heathrow for the past 20 years. We will operate one of our newest and most fuel efficient aircraft, the 787 Dreamliner.’’

Virgin Atlantic looks forward to resuming its Manchester to Barbados service on 26th October, followed by its first flight from Manchester to Islamabad launching on 10th December. Flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad and Lahore launch on 12th and 13th December.

Route details:

Mumbai to Manchester

Frequency: Three times a week (Tue, Thu, Sun) starting on 20th December 2020

Aircraft type: Boeing 787-9 – 31 Upper Class. 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light

Fare: Return Economy fares start from INR 49885 per person, Premium from INR 79500, and Upper Class from INR 207270

Delhi to Manchester

Frequency: Twice a week (Wed, Sat) starting on 6th January 2021

Aircraft type: Boeing 787-9 – 31 Upper Class. 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light

Fare: Return Economy fares start from INR 52369 per person, Premium from INR 91000, and Upper Class from INR 216150

Virgin Atlantic restarted passenger flying from India on 2nd Sept after a five-month hiatus due to the Covid-19. To ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic is implementing additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and when taking to the skies. These include enhanced and thorough cleaning practices at check in, boarding gates and onboard including the use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectant in all cabins and lavatories before every flight, ensuring no surface is left untouched. Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, and mask wearing will be required throughout the journey. All customers will be provided with a personal Health Pack for their health and safety, which will contain three medical grade face masks to be worn onboard, surface wipes and hand gel.

The airline is offering a hot food service in all cabins including special meals catering for individual dietary requirements such Halal, vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. Meals have been redesigned to limit interaction, enclosed and controlled from preparation in a Covid-safe, monitored environment to the moment it is served. Economy and Premium Economy customers will now enjoy a “Fly safe, eat well” meal box, which incorporates a choice of two hot meals, cheese and biscuits and a dessert pot washed down with a selection of beverages. Upper Class customers will receive a choice of three hot meals, desserts, including cheese & biscuits and a ciabatta roll, all delivered to their seat on a tray. All customers will receive a second meal service which, on day flights from the UK, includes the delicious Mile High Tea in collaboration with celebrity pâtissier Eric Lanlard.

