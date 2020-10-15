Odisha: 3 candidates filed nominations for Tirtol bye-poll

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: Three candidates including Congress nominee filed nominations for upcoming Tirtol bye- poll before returning officer cum ADM Jagatsinghpur on Thursday. Two candidates fetched their papers as independent contestants named as Ramesh Chandra Mallick and Ravindra Nath Sethy. Indian National Congress fielded Er Himansu Bhusan Mallick for the Tirtol bye election who submitted his nominations on Thursday. As many as three independents, BJP, CPI and Congress total six candidates have filed nominations till Thursday, according to district election office.

