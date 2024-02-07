Virat Kohli Expected to Sit Out Next Two Tests, Doubtful for Final Match Due to Personal Reasons

Indian cricket’s linchpin, Virat Kohli, is anticipated to be absent from the upcoming third and fourth Tests against England, as confirmed by a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday. Kohli’s absence from the initial two matches of the series was also attributed to personal reasons.

While Kohli’s return for the final Test in Dharamsala from March 7-11 remains uncertain, the BCCI is refraining from making any conclusive statements regarding his availability for that fixture, given its distant timeframe.

The third Test is slated to take place in Rajkot from February 15-19, followed by the fourth game scheduled for Ranchi from February 23-27.

Kohli’s potential absence from the next two Tests could present a significant challenge for the Indian team, given his pivotal role as a star batter and influential leader on the field. However, the team management will need to make necessary adjustments to compensate for his absence and maintain their competitive edge against England.

As speculation looms over Kohli’s participation in the final Test, the BCCI and team management will continue to monitor the situation closely, with the priority placed on the well-being and readiness of the star cricketer.

Kohli’s absence, if confirmed, will undoubtedly be felt by the Indian team, yet it also presents an opportunity for other players to step up and showcase their capabilities on the international stage. With crucial Test matches ahead, India will be aiming to maintain their dominance in the series and secure favorable results against England, regardless of Kohli’s potential absence.