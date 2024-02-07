Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Affirms Commitment to NDA After Meeting PM Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaffirmed his allegiance to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. This marked their first encounter since Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) party’s transition from the opposition INDIA bloc to the BJP-led NDA last month.

In a display of solidarity, Kumar emphasized his unwavering dedication to the NDA, stating that he has no intentions of parting ways with the alliance again. Following his discussion with Prime Minister Modi, Kumar also held meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda.

The discussions are believed to have covered a wide range of governance and political matters pertinent to Bihar. Nadda, in a post on social media after the meeting, described the deliberations as constructive, focusing on the state’s development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Expressing confidence in the NDA government’s ability to propel Bihar to new heights of development, Nadda reiterated his trust in Modi’s leadership. The meetings underscored the ongoing collaboration between the BJP and Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, signaling a unified approach towards addressing the state’s challenges and advancing its growth trajectory.

Kumar’s commitment to the NDA alliance highlights the political landscape’s evolving dynamics, with Bihar poised to witness continued cooperation and synergy among its ruling coalition partners. As the state charts its course towards progress and development, the NDA’s collective efforts under Modi’s leadership are poised to steer Bihar towards a promising future.