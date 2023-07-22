Virat Kohli equals Sir Don Bradman’s record of most test centuries after smashing his 29th ton in second test against West Indies in Trinidad

In Cricket, West Indies were 86 for 1 at stumps on the second day in reply to India’s first innings 438 in the second Test at Port of Spain in Trinidad. West Indies still trail India by 352 runs at the end of the second day. West Indian openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul stitched solid opening stand of 71 runs before Ravindra Jadeja picked up wicket of Chanderpaul.

Earlier, Indian star batsman Virat Kohli smashed magnificent 121 runs. With this ton, Virat Kohli has reached a milestone of 29 Test centuries in his highly anticipated 500th international game. He equaled legendary Sir Don Bradman in the list of most test centuries. Bradman had scored 29 centuries in 52 tests while Kohli achieved this feat in his 111th Test match. It was Virat’s 76th international ton including 46 centuries in ODI and one in T20 format.

Kipper Rohit Sharma’s 80 runs, Ravindra Jadeja’s 61 and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 56 helped India to post a massive total in their first innings.

West Indian bowlers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel picked up 3 wickets each.