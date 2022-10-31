Vigilance Awareness Week : CM Naveen Patnaik expresses happiness over Odisha Vigilance being ranked No. 1 in the country by National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB)

Bhubaneswar : Attending the Vigilance Awareness Week function on virtual platform, CM Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over Odisha Vigilance being ranked No. 1 in the country by National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB) in detection & registration of DA cases. CM also administered ‘Integrity Pledge’ to all Govt officers.

Speaking on the occasion, CM said it is very encouraging to see that in all major parameters like registration & disposal of corruption cases & conviction of corrupt public servants, #Odisha Vigilance is among top performing anti-corruption agencies in India, as revealed by NCRB.

CM added that #Odisha Govt has adopted ‘Zero Tolerance’ approach to corruption so that basic public services are available to people at grassroots in a fair & transparent manner, and the benefits of welfare & developmental schemes reach backward & poor sections.