CM Naveen Patnaik flags off direct flight services between Biju Patnaik International Airport and Jeypore Airport in Koraput

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik flagged off direct flight services between Biju Patnaik International Airport and Jeypore Airport in Koraput. The commencement of flight operations will give boost to connectivity, commerce and tourism, fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the region.

Jeypore earlier this month became the 1st state owned airport to get a license. With Odisha Govt support, airline operator- IndiaOne Air commenced flight operations to Jeypore. The daily flight between the State Capital and Jeypore will cut down the travel time to 1.5 hour.