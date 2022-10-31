Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 function held on 31st October, 2022

New Delhi : Central Vigilance Commission observes Vigilance Awareness Week during the week in which 31st October, the birthday of late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls. This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from 31st October to 6th November, 2022 with the following theme:

“भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त भारत – विकसित भारत”

“Corruption free India for a developed Nation”

The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week commenced with the administering of the integrity pledge by the Commission – Sh Suresh N Patel, Central Vigilance Commissioner, Sh Praveen Kumar Srivastava, Vigilance Commissioner and Sh Arvinda Kumar, Vigilance Commissioner at Satarkata Bhawan at 11am to the officials of Central Vigilance Commission. The pledge taking ceremony was recorded by Prasar Bharati.

As a precursor to Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, the Central Vigilance Commission had carried out a three-month campaign highlighting certain preventive vigilance initiatives as focus areas for all the Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations. The six focus areas include the following:

a) Property Management

b) Management of Assets

c) Record Management

d) Technological Initiatives comprising two parameters

– Website Maintenance & updation

– Identification of new areas for service delivery for customers to be

brought on online portal and initiation of steps for creating Online

platform.

e) Updation of guidelines / circulars / Manuals wherever found necessary

f) Disposal of complaints

As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week, the Central Vigilance Commission will also be having a function at Vigyan Bhawan on the 3rd of November. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is expected to grace the function as the Chief Guest.