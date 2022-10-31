Union Home Minister’s “Special Operation Medal” for the year 2022 awarded for 4 Special Operations

New Delhi : The “Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal” for the year 2022 have been awarded for 4 Special Operations.

Besides, the medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to recognize those operations, which have high degree of planning, high significance for the security of the country/State/UT and have significant impact on the security of larger sections of the society.

The award shall be conferred for Special Operation in the areas such as counter terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations. It is announced on 31st of October every year.

In a year, normally 3 Special Operations are considered for the award and in extra ordinary circumstances; the award may be given up to 5 Special Operations to encourage State/UT Police.