Vietjet set to open four more routes between India and Vietnam

New Delhi – Vietjet has announced four new services linking India and Vietnam, including Mumbai – Hanoi, Mumbai – Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi – Phu Quoc and Mumbai – Phu Quoc, marking the airline’s post-pandemic return and continued expansion in the country with a population of 1.4 billion people.

Attending the announcement ceremony were Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue, Speaker of the Lower House of the Parliament of India Om Birla, and Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Khai. The event was held during the official visit of the Indian Parliament delegation to Vietnam.

The direct services from Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi will commence operation on June 3 and June 4, 2022 with a frequency of four weekly return flights and three weekly return flights respectively. From September 9, 2022 onwards, the Mumbai – Phu Quoc route will operate four round trips per week while the New Delhi – Phu Quoc will operate with a frequency of three round trips per week.

Prior to the pandemic, Vietjet had operated two direct routes linking India’s capital city of New Delhi with Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi and the financial hub of Ho Chi Minh City in addition to charter flights from Vietnam to Bodh Gaya, the Indian Buddhist pilgrimage site. The two existing services between New Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi will soon resume, on April 29 and April 30, 2022 respectively, with a frequency of three weekly return flights on each route.

“We are thrilled to continue connecting Vietnam with India, the country of 1.4 billion population via six direct routes, and reenergise our operations right in the post pandemic environment,” said Vietjet Managing Director Dinh Viet Phuong.

“With flights of just over five hours per leg, and a convenient flight schedule on offer throughout the week, Vietjet’s renewed and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India will create many more trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, helping to boost the economies of both. The expansion of Vietjet’s flight network into India also reaffirms the airline’s ongoing commitment to continuously help travellers save on cost and time. Passengers can enjoy flying on our new and modern aircraft and taking transit flights to famous destinations in Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and many other countries, thanks to Vietjet’s extensive flight network in the Asia Pacific region,” he added.

Vietjet’s new services mean many more Indian tourists can discover numerous ‘lands to remember’ and destinations in Vietnam. Located in the heart of Southeast Asia and home to a rich culture, diverse natural landscapes, an extraordinarily delicious cuisine and friendly local people, famed for their warmth and hospitality, Vietnam has been a fast-rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines. Hanoi, the capital city with over a thousand years of history, is home to enchanting lakes, unique urban areas such as the bustling Old Quarter and an array of fascinating heritage buildings, while Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s leading economic, financial and tourism center, is a vibrant destination with incredible restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Dubbed as “the Pearl Island”, Phu Quoc has in recent years fast become the most popular beach destination in Vietnam. The tropical island has attracted tremendous amount of visitors lately thanks to its breathtaking beaches, stunning resorts and exciting leisure and recreational offerings.