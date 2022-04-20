IFSCA executes MoU with National Insurance Academy (NIA)

New Delhi :The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), with an objective of capacity building and providing skilled talent pool in the insurance sector in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Insurance Academy (NIA).

IFSCA aims to develop a strong global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy as well as to serve as an international financial platform at regional/ global level. Insurance is an emerging sector at IFSC, and the MoU with NIA would go long way in capacity development in the field of insurance.

The National Insurance Academy (NIA) is a premium institution devoted to equip the insurance industry with the best of talents. NIA has been involved in devising and continuously upgrading the curriculums and imparting the training program in the insurance industry in India to meet the needs of the ever-dynamic insurance sector.

This MoU endeavours to build required skilled manpower for the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). With the focus to address needs of IFSC Insurance entities, IFSCA had already executed an MoU with Insurance Institute of India (III).