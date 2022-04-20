India & Finland discuss possible areas of co-operation in quantum computing for virtual Centre of Excellence (CoE)

New Delhi : Delegates from India and Finland discussed possible areas of co-operation in quantum computing and a roadmap for the collaborative virtual Centre of Excellence (CoE) that has been planned to be set up.

“The two countries are trying to get academic and industrial partners which can help develop quantum science and technology for the betterment of humankind in particular and the planet in general. We are committed towards global excellence in this field to achieve the best possible technologies in the shortest possible time,” said Secretary Department of Science and Technology (DST), Dr. S Chandrasekhar while addressing the delegates at a round table meeting organized at DST.

Dr. Chandrasekhar stressed on the necessity to chalk out the strengths and weaknesses of both countries in this area and to work together towards a plan to overcome the weaknesses by establishing a core group which will drive the initiative.

The meeting was held a day after the signing of the Joint Declaration for setting up the Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing in the presence of the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Visiting Finland Minister of Economic Affairs, Mr Mika Lintila.

Mr. Petri Peltonen, Under-Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, Finland, underlined the need to join the best of Finland with the best of India, use the scientific ecosystems, and the strong IT communities of both the countries and strengthen them in a way that can facilitate spin-offs.

“Our aim is towards a product and research-driven collaboration which can work towards supercomputing devices, sensors, communication technologies, space technologies, and many others,” said Dr. KR Murali Mohan, Adviser, DST while highlighting the potential for collaborations through the National Mission for Interdisciplinary Cyber-physical Systems and through Quantum Enabled Science and Technology (QuEST) program

Dr. Mika Tirronen, Counsellor, Education & Science, Embassy of Finland, spoke about the strength of Finland quantum computing like infrastructure, heritage, public funding, innovation-driven industry, its strong quantum ecosystem as well as the Nordic spirit of perseverance.