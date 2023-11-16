Vice President Urges Press Council for Swift Action Against Fake News, Emphasizes Media Credibility

During a National Press Day event in New Delhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the urgency for swift measures by the Press Council of India (PCI) against individuals deliberately propagating fake news. Dhankhar advocated for robust actions, stating that it’s not merely a time to display strength but a moment demanding decisive actions.

The Vice President highlighted the paramount importance of credibility confronting the media landscape today. He underscored that maintaining credibility is the most significant challenge faced by the media in the current scenario.

Dhankhar, in his address, stressed that it is the moral responsibility of the media to uphold truthfulness without compromise. He urged the media fraternity to embrace the ethical obligation of presenting facts accurately and transparently.

His call for immediate action by the PCI against the dissemination of false information signifies the growing concern over the proliferation of misinformation and its potential impact on public perception and discourse.

The Vice President’s statements resonate with the ongoing discussions on the role and responsibility of the media in combating misinformation, highlighting the need for stringent measures to safeguard journalistic integrity and ensure the dissemination of accurate and truthful information to the public.