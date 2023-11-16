Take pledge for countering narco-terrorism: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday exhorted the Punjabis to take pledge for countering the narco-terrorism sponsored by anti-Punjab forces head on for making the state completely drug free.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off a massive anti-drugs cycle rally organised by Punjab Police here on Thursday to commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, the Chief Minister said that since inception, Punjab has been constantly attacked by the invaders and Punjabis have faced them valiantly.

He said now the Punjabis are fighting a war against narco terrorism which is being funded by the anti-Punjab forces who want to derail the state.

However, Mann said the day is not far when Punjab will be a drug-free state for which every Punjabi should take a vow. The Chief Minister said that forces inimical to the state were hell bent upon branding the Punjabis as drug addicts just to present a wrong picture of the state before the country.

He said since time immemorial, Punjab had been the sword arm of the country and its food bowl but ignoring this amass contribution of Punjabis, a malicious propaganda has been unleashed by some political parties to label these patriotic sons of soil as drug addicts.

Mann said now Punjab has launched a crusade against drugs for which Ardas was performed at Sri Harmandir Sahib in the sacred city of Amritsar.

Paying glorious tribute to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha on this historic day, the Chief Minister said the real homage to this great martyr would be to take a pledge on this solemn day to further strengthen the bonds of unity, integrity and brotherhood in our country.

He said the state government has already declared November 16 as a gazetted holiday every year in observance of the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. Mann said it will go a long way in perpetuating the glorious legacy of this martyr thereby ensuring that coming generations are inspired by his life.

The Chief Minister said the iconic martyr had laid down his life for emancipating the country from clutches of British imperialism at a very young age.

He said that martyrdom of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha inspired several other youngsters like Shaheed Bhagat Singh to take part in the freedom movement and lay down their lives at the altar of the motherland.