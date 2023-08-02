Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Nagpur on August 4, 2023

The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Nagpur on August 4, 2023 where he will be the Chief Guest at the Centenary celebrations of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).



During his visit, the Vice President will visit Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Cultural Auditorium, Reshmibag.



Later in the day, Shri Dhankhar will deliver the inaugural address ‘PRANEETI’ for the Officer Trainees of Indian Revenue Service at the National Academy for Direct Taxes.