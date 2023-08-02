SANY India delivers 8 Units of SCC7500A, one of the biggest Crawler Cranes in India, to Sanghvi Movers Limited

Mumbai: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, reached a significant milestone by delivering 8 units of the SANY SCC7500A 750 Ton crawler cranes, in the first quarter of financial year 2023-24, to Sanghvi Movers Limited, (SML) one of the largest crane rental company in India and 6th largest globally in terms of its fleet size With delivery of these 8 Units of Sany SCC7500A, 750 Ton Crawler Cranes, SML now owns 10 Units of these cranes which is the largest fleet of Sany Cranes owned by any company across world.

This delivery strengthens SML’s position as the largest Hoisting Solutions Company in India, with a fleet of 45 SANY crawler cranes, truck cranes and all-terrain cranes available as rental solutions for core infrastructure projects across multiple sectors.

A formal function was held on 8th July 2023 at The Ritz Carlton, Pune where senior executives from SANY India and Sanghvi Movers Limited were present. The keys for SANY SCC7500A 750 Ton crawler cranes were handed over to Sanghvi Movers Ltd. The event was attended by Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, SANY India & South Asia, Mr. Dawson Zhu, Executive Director, Mr. Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing & Customer Support) at SANY India & South Asia, and Mr. Rishi Sanghvi, Managing Director, Mr. Sham Kajale, Joint Managing Director & CFO, Mrs. Mina Sanghvi, SML group promoter, and Mrs. Maithili Sanghvi, Non-executive Women Director from Sanghvi Movers Limited.

In his statement at the event, Mr Deepak Garg, Managing Director, SANY India & South Asia, said, “Our association with Sanghvi Movers has come a long way. Earlier in 2022, we delivered 4 units of the SCC8000A, India’s Largest Crawler crane of 800-tonne, to Sanghvi Movers Limited, and continuing their trust in us this year, we are delivering 8 more units of the SANY SCC7500A, a 750-tonne crawler crane. We are honoured to be their trusted partners and stand committed to delivering them top-quality equipment that ensures exceptional safety, reliability, and durability under the most challenging conditions found at different working sites.

He further added, “We cherish this association and look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the years to come. Together, we are determined to surpass expectations, drive innovation, and set new benchmarks in the realm of construction equipment. Our shared goal is to empower India’s infrastructure growth and make a lasting impact on the nation’s progress.”

Mr. Rishi Sanghvi, Managing Director, Sanghvi Movers Limited, said, “We are immensely grateful to SANY India and Mr. Deepak Garg & his team for their unwavering support and trust in Sanghvi Movers. Sanghvi Movers is the leading hoisting champion in India for the last 34 years. Therefore, at Sanghvi Movers, credibility, reliability, durability and safety are paramount. These new crawler cranes will enable us to excel even in the most challenging working conditions and fulfil the diversified demands of our customers.

Our cherished association with SANY India is a testament to our shared dedication to driving innovation and setting new industry benchmarks. Together, we are steadfast in our commitment to empowering India’s infrastructure growth and contributing to the nation’s progress.”

The SCC7500A is a 750-ton lifting capacity crawler crane, designed to excel in wind energy and non-wind energy applications (such as Cement Sector, Petro-Chemicals & Refinery, Steel Plants & Power Plants), with a maximum boom length of 108 meters and a maximum luffing jib combination of 96 meters + 96 meters,. SANY India’s crawler cranes offer excellent reliability and the highest operational efficiency, along with technological innovations, maximum safety, stability, and flexibility in all operating environments. The SCC7500A has a maximum lifting moment of 10,000 ton-meters and is equipped with a highly powerful and efficient Cummins engine with a rated power of 447kW/1800rpm. This crawler crane can be configured with various boom combinations, depending on the application requirements. Currently, the crane is deployed at a wind power project in Jamnagar, Gujarat.