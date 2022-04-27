Vice President inaugurates Devireddy Sarada Charitable Trust

New Delhi: Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon the youth to imbibe the spirit of service and regularly devote some time to helping the needy and underprivileged sections in society.

Inaugurating the Devireddy Sarada Charitable Trust in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, Shri Naidu underlined that ‘service’ is an integral part of Indian culture and reiterated that India’s civilisational value is that of ‘Share and Care’. He said one gets immense satisfaction in helping others. He said that youth in particular should take up the cause of serving the poor and help them take advantage of government sponsored schemes and programs.

Shri Naidu urged charitable organisations to also focus on skill development of youth and women and empowering them. He called upon philanthropists and large institutions to use resources at their disposal to earnestly take up service-oriented programs in rural India.

Shri Naidu visited the school facilities, healthcare centre, and skill development centre of the Trust and was briefed on various service activities. He complimented Shri Devireddy Sudhakar Reddy and his family members for setting up the Trust and conveyed his best wishes for their future endeavours.

Minister For Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing, Food Processing, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Lok Sabha MP, Shri Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Andhra Pradesh MLA, Shri Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, Founder chairman of the Trust, Shri Devireddy Sudhakar Reddy, other trustees and dignitaries participated in the event.