Vi Introduces ‘Vi Priority’ Service for its Postpaid Customers

Leading telecom operator, Vi, has introduced a new service ‘Vi Priority’ to build a distinctive customer service experience for its high valued – Postpaid users. The launch of this new service is designed based on the learnings and insights gathered from a pilot conducted in select circles.

Vi Priority is designed to focus on customer experience and performance with a set of differentiated features to enhance value and boost customer satisfaction. Vi postpaid customers on high rental plans of INR 699 and above and family plans of 4 and above can avail this priority service. Further, it is also extended to senior citizens and Vi long term customers for 10 years or more.

These Vi users will receive a host of special benefits as Vi Priority members such as:

Direct access to 24 X 7 premium call centre service which bypasses IVR. Further, the calls will directly be attended by senior customer support executives for a seamless experience.

Zero Waiting : As the name suggests, Vi users will get priority service at the Vi Stores offering a speedy resolution to their queries

Effortless Bill Payment with enhanced user interface and experience on the Vi App, Personalized Birthday & Anniversary Greetings and Premium On-boarding.

Speaking about the new Vi Priority proposition, Abhijit Kishore, COO, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “It is matter of great pride for us at Vi, that we have a large and distinct segment of long standing, loyal customers with a high level of affinity with the brand and network. The launch of Vi Priority is an endeavour to add one more layer of differentiation to our postpaid proposition and to make our high-valued customers feel special and empowered. Our priority customers are a unique community that we have built over the years with our exclusive product offerings and unmatched services. As a company, we are oriented towards providing a superior customer experience and Vi priority is a step in the direction of taking our servicing levels up by many notches.”

Vi Priority service is already available in nine circles namely Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and will shortly be available across India.

Vi offers the best in value postpaid plans in the country. With this new service, Vi aims to enhance value and customer-centricity by delivering an elevated customer service experience to its postpaid users. Vi Max plans come with more data, more control, more convenience and unmatched content offerings, to cater to the changing needs of mobile consumers in the digital era.

The introduction of Vi Priority is one more step from Vi to keep the customer at the focal point and extend an unmatched combination of value, care and personalization.

